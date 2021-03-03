Shawnee, area police cadets graduate

Twelve cadets graduated from the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training and Shawnee's Police Academy Monday, Feb. 22.

According to Cpl. Vivian Lozano, the cadets were recognized with a certificate during a small ceremony in the Gordon Cooper Technology Center Public Safety Center.

Lozano said the cadets were allowed to bring a family member and an administrator to the ceremony.

In addition, Lozano said of the 12 cadets, five are from the Shawnee Police Department Academy, which was in its first year.

The cadets include the following:

Isaac Bowles from the Shawnee Police Department.

Andrew Browning from the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office.

Dakota Castle from the Tecumseh Police Department.

Cameron Cooper from the Shawnee Police Department.

Brandon Davis-Barkus from the Shawnee Police Department.

Chance Fine from the Absentee Tribal Police Department.

Myron Fixico from the Wetumka Police Department.

Gary Frazier from the Shawnee Police Department.

Cameron Grizzle from the Holdenville Police Department.

Michael Hauge from the Department of Corrections.

Kyle Jackson from the Holdenville Police Department.

Bailey Tucker from the Shawnee Police Department.

Due to the pandemic, Lozano said the ceremony was small and closed to the public.