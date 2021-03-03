Tuesday's Election: Maud School District votes yes on $715,000 bond issue

Voters in the Maud Public School (MPS) district voted yes on a $715,000 bond election Tuesday, March 2 which will be used to build a new safe room.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, 100 people or 86.21 percent of people voted yes and 16 people or 13.79 percent voted no.

Maud Superintendent Cindy White said funds from the bond will be used to add a safe room to the gym and it will include new boys and girls locker rooms, a new weight room and a new classroom.

She explained she is grateful to the community for supporting the bond.

"As the superintendent of Maud Schools, I am excited to have had such an exceptional turn-out to vote," White said. "This shows the level of commitment to the students."

Many people voted and White said the district is looking forward to utilizing the funds from the bond.

"The Maud community has overwhelmingly shown we value our students. I am very appreciative to all those who helped support this bond," White said.

In addition, White said the funds will be used to purchase a new air conditioner for the gym.

White also said there will be no projected tax increase.

"The safe room will be large enough for all students and staff in the district to seek shelter," White said. "The building will also be available for community members."

She also said installing the AC unit will allow events such as graduation to be held inside during bad weather.

"The new locker rooms, weight room and classroom will accommodate more students and student athletes," White said. "The upgrades will provide much needed layers of safety, as well as address technology needs."

MPS White said is excited for the bond proposal as the district has been active in many renovation projects.

"This project will expand on those and will hopefully lead to future expansions," White said.

