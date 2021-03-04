Goat results: Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show 2021
Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show 2021 Results - Goat Shows:
Does
Division 1
Class 1
Josey Milburn Asher FFA 1
Allie Brown Asher FFA 2
Georgia Ledford Tecumseh FFA 3
Georgia Ledford Tecumseh FFA 4
Class 2
Brenna Beauchamp Macomb FFA 1
Allie Brown Asher FFA 2
Waylon Sturgill Bethel FFA 3
Camron Weatherford Asher 4-H 4
Megyn Alls McLoud FFA 5
Division 1 Doe Goat Ch Josey Milburn Asher 4-H
Division 1 Doe Goat Res Ch Brenna Beauchamp Macomb FFA
Divison 2
Class 3
Mackenzie Thompson Asher 4-H 1
Paisley Sturgill Bethel FFA 2
Tyler Blankenship Macomb FFA 3
Kurstin Kuhlman Asher FFA 4
Schuyler Hill Asher 4-H 5
Class 4
Kinley Anthony Bethel FFA 1
Conner Thompson Asher FFA 2
Berklee Gossen NRC FFA 3
Raygan Kuhlman Asher FFA 4
Divison 2 Doe Goat Ch Mackenzie Thompson Asher 4-H
Divison 2 Doe Goat Rsv Ch Kinley Anthony Bethel 4-H
Division 3
Class 1
Josey Milburn Asher 4-H 1
Drake McMillan NRC 4-H 2
Huey Glasgow Asher 4-H 3
Division 3 Doe Goat Ch Josey Milburn Asher 4-H
Division 3 Doe Goat Rsv Ch Drake McMillan NRC 4-H
Grand Champion Doe Goat Mackenzie Thompson Asher 4-H
Rsv Grand Champion Doe Goat Kinley Anthony Bethel 4-H
Bronze Medallion Doe Goat Conner Thompson Asher FFA
Sr Goat Showmanship Jace Milburn Asher FFA
Int Goat Showmanship Berkee Gossen NRC FFA
Jr Goat Showmanship Kinley Anthony Bethel 4-H
******
Wether Goat
Division 1
Class 1
BreAnna Luman Asher FFA 1
MyKayla Luman Asher 4-H 2
Georgia Ledford Tecumseh FFA 3
Talon Floyd Bethel FFA 4
Class 2
Mackenzie Thompson Asher 4-H 1
Georgia Ledford Tecumseh FFA 2
Talon Floyd Bethel FFA 3
Division 1 Wether Goat Ch Mackenzie Thompson Asher 4-H
Division 1 Wether Goat Rsv Ch BreAnna Luman Asher FFA
Division 2
Class 3
Conner Thompson Asher FFA 1
Kurstin Kuhlman Asher FFA 2
Jace Milburn Asher FFA 3
Raygan Kuhlman Asher FFA 4
McKenzi Bienhoff Pott Co 4-H 5
Class 4
Camron Weatherford Asher 4-H 1
Marlee Reece NRC FFA 2
Schuyler Hill Asher 4-H 3
Lydia Dunn NRC FFA 4
Division 2 Wether Goat Ch Conner Thompson Asher FFA
Division 2 Wether Goat Rsv Ch Kurstin Kuhlman Asher FFA
Division 3
Class 5
Jaxon Thompson Asher 4-H 1
Jace Milburn Asher FFA 2
Megyn Alls McLoud FFA 3
Division 3 Wether Goat Ch Jaxon Thompson Asher 4-H
Division 3 Wether Goat Rsv Ch Jace Milburn Asher FFA
Grand Champion Wether Goat Jaxon Thompson Asher 4-H
Rsv Grand Champon Wether Goat Mackenzie Thompson Asher 4-H
Bronze Medallion Wether Goat Conner Thompson Asher FFA
******