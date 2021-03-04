SUBSCRIBE NOW
LOCAL

Goat results: Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show 2021

The Shawnee News-Star
Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show 2021 Results - Goat Shows:

Does

Division 1

Class 1

Josey Milburn Asher FFA 1

Allie Brown Asher FFA 2

Georgia Ledford Tecumseh FFA 3

Georgia Ledford Tecumseh FFA 4

Class 2

Brenna Beauchamp Macomb FFA 1

Allie Brown Asher FFA 2

Waylon Sturgill Bethel FFA 3

Camron Weatherford Asher 4-H 4

Megyn Alls McLoud FFA 5

Division 1 Doe Goat Ch Josey Milburn Asher 4-H

Division 1 Doe Goat Res Ch Brenna Beauchamp Macomb FFA

Divison 2

Class 3

Mackenzie Thompson Asher 4-H 1

Paisley Sturgill Bethel FFA 2

Tyler Blankenship Macomb FFA 3

Kurstin Kuhlman Asher FFA 4

Schuyler Hill Asher 4-H 5

Class 4

Kinley Anthony Bethel FFA 1

Conner Thompson Asher FFA 2

Berklee Gossen NRC FFA 3

Raygan Kuhlman Asher FFA 4

Divison 2 Doe Goat Ch Mackenzie Thompson Asher 4-H

Divison 2 Doe Goat Rsv Ch Kinley Anthony Bethel 4-H

Division 3

Class 1

Josey Milburn Asher 4-H 1

Drake McMillan NRC 4-H 2

Huey Glasgow Asher 4-H 3

Division 3 Doe Goat Ch Josey Milburn Asher 4-H

Division 3 Doe Goat Rsv Ch Drake McMillan NRC 4-H

Grand Champion Doe Goat Mackenzie Thompson Asher 4-H

Rsv Grand Champion Doe Goat Kinley Anthony Bethel 4-H

Bronze Medallion Doe Goat Conner Thompson Asher FFA

Sr Goat Showmanship Jace Milburn Asher FFA

Int Goat Showmanship Berkee Gossen NRC FFA

Jr Goat Showmanship Kinley Anthony Bethel 4-H

******

Wether Goat

Division 1

Class 1

BreAnna Luman Asher FFA 1

MyKayla Luman Asher 4-H 2

Georgia Ledford Tecumseh FFA 3

Talon Floyd Bethel FFA 4

Class 2

Mackenzie Thompson Asher 4-H 1

Georgia Ledford Tecumseh FFA 2

Talon Floyd Bethel FFA 3

Division 1 Wether Goat Ch Mackenzie Thompson Asher 4-H

Division 1 Wether Goat Rsv Ch BreAnna Luman Asher FFA

Division 2

Class 3

Conner Thompson Asher FFA 1

Kurstin Kuhlman Asher FFA 2

Jace Milburn Asher FFA 3

Raygan Kuhlman Asher FFA 4

McKenzi Bienhoff Pott Co 4-H 5

Class 4

Camron Weatherford Asher 4-H 1

Marlee Reece NRC FFA 2

Schuyler Hill Asher 4-H 3

Lydia Dunn NRC FFA 4

Division 2 Wether Goat Ch Conner Thompson Asher FFA

Division 2 Wether Goat Rsv Ch Kurstin Kuhlman Asher FFA

Division 3

Class 5

Jaxon Thompson Asher 4-H 1

Jace Milburn Asher FFA 2

Megyn Alls McLoud FFA 3

Division 3 Wether Goat Ch Jaxon Thompson Asher 4-H

Division 3 Wether Goat Rsv Ch Jace Milburn Asher FFA

Grand Champion Wether Goat Jaxon Thompson Asher 4-H

Rsv Grand Champon Wether Goat Mackenzie Thompson Asher 4-H

Bronze Medallion Wether Goat Conner Thompson Asher FFA

******