Shawnee district unveils design for new school; safe room project to begin

Matthew Radcliffe from Mass Architects presented the design plans for a new elementary school to the Shawnee Board of Education at their meeting Monday night.

According to Shawnee Public Schools Public Information Officer Cherity Pennington, Radcliffe displayed the floor plan and design for the new school in a slide show.

The new school will be constructed on 15 acres of land along 45th Street, west of Kickapoo, which the district purchased in 2019.

The facility, once complete, will be the district's fifth elementary school.

Pennington said the new elementary school is one of two final projects funded by a $32 million bond issue passed by voters in 2016.

Superintendent Dr. April Grace said the district hopes to complete the new elementary school by the 2022-2023 school year.

At the meeting, Pennington said Duane Mass, also from Mass Architects, told the board that construction of the Will Rogers Elementary School storm shelter is set to start after completion of the 2020-2021 school year.

The safe room's completion goal, Pennington said, is set for the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.

Pennington said the new school and the safe room are the two final projects from the 2016 bond election; Grace said the district wanted to complete all 2016 bond issue projects by 2026.

The completed 2016 projects from the $32 million bond issue include: Secure entrances at Shawnee Middle School, Horace Mann Elementary School, Sequoyah Elementary School, Jefferson Elementary School and Will Rogers Elementary School; safe rooms and classrooms at Jefferson and Horace Mann, classrooms at Sequoyah, a new parking lot at Shawnee High School, new science classrooms and a special education classroom at SHS, ADA compliant seating at Jim Thorpe Elementary School, a new parking lot at Jefferson, the SHS Stucker Athletic Facility with safe rooms, SHS security vestibules, SHS library renovation, SHS band and choir rooms enhancements and the SHS softball dugouts.

Watch for updates.