Sheep results: Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show 2021

Sheep results:

White Face/White Face Cross

Division 1

Trenton Sears Tecumseh FFA 1

Berklee Gossen NRC FFA 2

Cooper Kline NRC FFA 3

Cord Bender Dale FFA 4

Cora Bender Dale FFA 5

Division 1 Champion Trenton Sears Tecumseh FFA

Division 1 Rsv Champion Berklee Gossen North Rock Creek FFA

Market Lambs

Division 2

Class 1

Katelyn Fleming Tecumseh FFA 1

Chloe Little McLoud 4-H 2

Gage Robinson SRC 4-H 3

Class 2

Isaac Mohr Bethel FFA 1

Gus Goodson SRC 4-H 4

Berklee Gossen NRC FFA 2

Michael Pritchard McLoud 4-H 3

Kade Robinson SRC 4-H 5

Class 3

Isaac Mohr Bethel FFA 1

Schuyler Hill Asher 4H 2

Michael Pritchard McLoud 4-H 3

Hannah Giaudrone Tecumseh FFA 4

Cora Bender Dale FFA 5

Division 2 Champion Katelyn Fleming Tecumseh FFA

Division 2 Rsv Champion Isaac Mohr Bethel FFA

Division 3

Class 4

Katelyn Fleming Tecumseh FFA 1

Chloe Little McLoud 4-H 2

Cord Bender Dale FFA 3

Grason Sanders NRC 4-H 4

Class 5

Kreightyn Rodgers SRC 4-H 1

Maci Flowers Tecumseh FFA 2

Poppy Robinson Dale 4-H 3

Cooper Kline NRC FFA 4

Maci Flowers Tecumseh FFA 5

Class 6

KJ Anthony Bethel FFA 1

Jacee Townsend SRC 4-H 2

Gus Goodson SRC 4-H 3

Laney Sanders NRC 4-H 4

Gracie Little McLoud 4-H 5

Jacee Townsend SRC 4-H 6

Kealan Robinson SRC 4-H 7

Division 3 Champion Kreightyn Rodgers South Rock Creek 4-H

Division 3 Rsv Champion KJ Anthony Bethel 4-H

Division 4

Class 7

Hannah Giaudrone Tecumseh FFA 1

Isaac Mohr Bethel FFA 2

Katelyn Fleming Tecumseh FFA 3

Michael Pritchard McLoud 4-H 4

Trenton Sears Tecumseh FFA 5

Poppy Robinson Dale 4-H 6

Schuyler Hill Asher 4-H 7

Class 8

Connor Anthony Bethel FFA 1

Gus Goodson SRC 4-H 2

Poppy Robinson Dale 4-H 4

Bree Gregory Dale FFA 5

Schuyler Hill Asher 4-H 5

Little Gracie McLoud 4-H 6

Division 4 Champion Connor Anthony Bethel FFA

Division 4 Rsv Champion Hannah Giaudrone Tecumseh FFA

Grand Champion Lamb Kreightyn Rodgers South Rock Creek 4-H

Rsv Grand Champion Lamb Connor Anthony Bethel FFA

Bronze Medallion Lamb KJ Anthony Bethel 4-H

Sr Showmanship-Lamb Katelyn Fleming Tecumseh FFA

Intermediate Showmanship-Lamb Connor Anthony Bethel FFA

Jr Showmanship-Lamb KJ Anthony Bethel 4-H

Katelyn Fleming participates in the sheep show.