Sheep results: Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show 2021
Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show 2021 -
Sheep results:
White Face/White Face Cross
Division 1
Trenton Sears Tecumseh FFA 1
Berklee Gossen NRC FFA 2
Cooper Kline NRC FFA 3
Cord Bender Dale FFA 4
Cora Bender Dale FFA 5
Division 1 Champion Trenton Sears Tecumseh FFA
Division 1 Rsv Champion Berklee Gossen North Rock Creek FFA
Market Lambs
Division 2
Class 1
Katelyn Fleming Tecumseh FFA 1
Chloe Little McLoud 4-H 2
Gage Robinson SRC 4-H 3
Class 2
Isaac Mohr Bethel FFA 1
Gus Goodson SRC 4-H 4
Berklee Gossen NRC FFA 2
Michael Pritchard McLoud 4-H 3
Kade Robinson SRC 4-H 5
Class 3
Isaac Mohr Bethel FFA 1
Schuyler Hill Asher 4H 2
Michael Pritchard McLoud 4-H 3
Hannah Giaudrone Tecumseh FFA 4
Cora Bender Dale FFA 5
Division 2 Champion Katelyn Fleming Tecumseh FFA
Division 2 Rsv Champion Isaac Mohr Bethel FFA
Division 3
Class 4
Katelyn Fleming Tecumseh FFA 1
Chloe Little McLoud 4-H 2
Cord Bender Dale FFA 3
Grason Sanders NRC 4-H 4
Class 5
Kreightyn Rodgers SRC 4-H 1
Maci Flowers Tecumseh FFA 2
Poppy Robinson Dale 4-H 3
Cooper Kline NRC FFA 4
Maci Flowers Tecumseh FFA 5
Class 6
KJ Anthony Bethel FFA 1
Jacee Townsend SRC 4-H 2
Gus Goodson SRC 4-H 3
Laney Sanders NRC 4-H 4
Gracie Little McLoud 4-H 5
Jacee Townsend SRC 4-H 6
Kealan Robinson SRC 4-H 7
Division 3 Champion Kreightyn Rodgers South Rock Creek 4-H
Division 3 Rsv Champion KJ Anthony Bethel 4-H
Division 4
Class 7
Hannah Giaudrone Tecumseh FFA 1
Isaac Mohr Bethel FFA 2
Katelyn Fleming Tecumseh FFA 3
Michael Pritchard McLoud 4-H 4
Trenton Sears Tecumseh FFA 5
Poppy Robinson Dale 4-H 6
Schuyler Hill Asher 4-H 7
Class 8
Connor Anthony Bethel FFA 1
Gus Goodson SRC 4-H 2
Poppy Robinson Dale 4-H 4
Bree Gregory Dale FFA 5
Schuyler Hill Asher 4-H 5
Little Gracie McLoud 4-H 6
Division 4 Champion Connor Anthony Bethel FFA
Division 4 Rsv Champion Hannah Giaudrone Tecumseh FFA
Grand Champion Lamb Kreightyn Rodgers South Rock Creek 4-H
Rsv Grand Champion Lamb Connor Anthony Bethel FFA
Bronze Medallion Lamb KJ Anthony Bethel 4-H
Sr Showmanship-Lamb Katelyn Fleming Tecumseh FFA
Intermediate Showmanship-Lamb Connor Anthony Bethel FFA
Jr Showmanship-Lamb KJ Anthony Bethel 4-H