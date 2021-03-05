Macomb schools to apply for grant

The Shawnee News-Star

The Macomb School District is applying for a grant and will hold a community advisory meeting March 8.

The Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) is now accepting applications for the Title IV, Part B - 21st Century Community Learning Centers (CCLC) grant (https://sde.ok.gov/21cclc).

The 21st CCLC program is a federally funded program dedicated exclusively to out-of-school expanded learning opportunities.

In Pottawatomie County, Macomb Public Schools has been the recipient of the grant for the past five years and plans to apply for funding to continue and expand the programming it provides for Macomb K-8 students.

The district will host an Advisory Committee Zoom and In Person Meeting on Monday, March 8, in the Macomb Library. This meeting will be open to the community. If you have any questions and/or would like to join the meeting, please contact Shannon Browning via email at sbrowning@macomb.k12.ok.us or contact the district office at (405) 598-3892.