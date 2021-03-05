Area schools celebrate Read Across America Week

Various Pottawatomie County elementary schools celebrated Read Across America Week, observed March 1-5.

Many area schools, including Shawnee Public Schools, Tecumseh Public Schools and McLoud Public Schools, celebrated by reading popular stories from Dr. Seuss.

Students and educators from these elementary schools dressed up for theme days and wore costumes depicting well-known characters such as the Cat in the Hat, Thing 1 and Thing 2, the Grinch and more.

During Read Across America Week, Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it would no longer print six of the author's stories due to racist images.

SPS Superintendent Dr. April Grace said the district is aware of Dr. Seuss Enterprises's choice to halt printing those books.

"We support equity, diversity and inclusion and our librarians will follow their collection review processes as they do routinely," Grace said.