Shawnee schools to apply for grant

Shawnee Public Schools is applying for funding under the Oklahoma State Department of Education Nita M. Lowey 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) Grant for Horace Mann and Jefferson Elementary Schools.

The Nita M. Lowey 21st Century 21st CCLC program is authorized under Title IV, Part B of the Elementary and Secondary Education Act, as amended by the No Child Left Behind Act of 2001 and reauthorized by the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) of 2015. The program provides federal funding for the establishment of community learning centers after school and summer programs that provide academic, artistic and cultural enrichment opportunities for students who attend high-poverty and low-performing schools, in order to meet state and local standards in core academic subject such as reading, math, and science. In addition, this program is intended to provide students a broad array of hands-on STEM activities, leadership and community service opportunities and to include families and the community in the education process.

The Nita M. Lowey 21st Century 21st CCLC program will allow us to continue the goal of ensuring that all children receive an equal opportunity for success. The program provides a daily snack, homework help, literacy tutoring, hands-on STEM lessons and activities, Kids Clubs, community service projects, and a variety of recreational and special interest opportunities. After school staff collaborates with teachers to supplement lessons during the school day and to reinforce and enhance concepts learned through offering enrichment activities.

The program is working with a coalition of community partners including Gateway to Prevention/Youth Coalition, Community Renewal Pottawatomie County, Community Renewal Friendship Houses in Collaboration with Absentee Shawnee Housing Authority, Neighboring 101 – Bridges Out of Poverty, Community Market, and Legacy Parenting Center. Anyone interested in a community partner role or volunteering in the program can contact Vickie Penson, 21st CCLC Director at vpenson@shawnee.k12.ok.us.