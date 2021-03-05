Swine results: Pott. County Junior Livestock Show
Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show - 2021:
SWINE PLACINGS
Dark AOB
Class 1
Kensley Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 1
Finley Wilson McLoud 4-H 2
Cole Gregory Dale FFA 3
Morgan Barron Mcloud FFA 4
Kaylee Fryar North Rock Creek FFA 5
Class 2
Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H 1
Kenda Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 2
Trenton Sears Tecumseh FFA 3
Paige Smith McLoud FFA 4
Ethan Phillips Tecumseh FFA 5
Jake Stephenson Bethel FFA 6
Nate Stephenson Bethel FFA 7
Cole Gregory Dale FFA 8
Lily Privett Macomb 4-H 9
Class 3
Paisley Harlin South Rock Creek 4-H 1
Anna Pratt Tecumseh FFA 2
Ruben Velasquez Bethel FFA 3
Harley Harbison Asher 4-H 4
Harley Harbison Asher 4-H 5
Zane Parsons Bethel FFA 6
Michael Pritchard McLoud 4-H 7
Brody White Shawnee FFA 8
Brynna Lankford McLoud 4-H 9
Kylee Jim McLoud FFA 10
Class 4
Blake Weeks Tecumseh 4-H 1
Blake Countess Tecumseh 4-H 2
Aleciea Bienhoff North Rock Creek FFA 3
Gracie Little McLoud 4-H 4
Michael Pritchard McLoud 4-H 5
Hailey Bickley McLoud 4-H 6
Class 5
Blake Weeks Tecumseh 4-H 1
Baylee Weeks Tecumseh 4-H 2
Megyn Alls McLoud FFA 3
Heartly Snyder Pott Co Animal Science 4-H 4
Breed Champion Blake Weeks Tecumseh 4-H
Res Breed Champion Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H
Light AOB
Class 1
Cooper Kline NRC FFA 1
Matt Denney Macomb FFA 2
Harley Harbison Asher 4-H 3
Morgan Barron McLoud FFA 4
Class 2
Nate Stephenson Bethel FFA 1
Hannah Hudson Bethel FFA 2
Kadyn McCleary Bethel FFA 3
Class 3
Olivia Alls McLoud 4-H 1
Gage Brown McLoud FFA 2
Breed Champion Cooper Kline NRC FFA
Res Breed Champion Olivia Alls McLoud 4-H
Duroc
Class 1
Cooper Kline NRC FFA 1
Chasidy Vickery Tecumseh FFA 2
Angellyna Shuffield McLoud FFA 3
Class 2
Baylee Weeks Tecumseh 4-H 1
Austyn Wood McLoud 4-H 2
Austyn Wood McLoud 4-H 3
Easton McDaniel McLoud 4-H 4
Aleciea Bienhoff North Rock Creek FFA 5
Class 3
Langston Yort Shawnee FFA 1
Gus Goodson SRC 4-H 2
Madison Haden Bethel 4-H 3
Chloe Little McLoud 4-H 4
Class 4
Riley Logsdon Tecumseh FFA 1
Jaxon Kuhn Tecumseh FFA 2
Class 5
Maycee Spain McLoud FFA 1
Sara Teague Wanette 4-H 2
Breed Champion Cooper Kline NRC FFA
Res Breed Champion Langston Yort Shawnee FFA
Hampshire
Class 1
Michael Pritchard McLoud 4-H 1
Easton Flowers Tecumseh FFA 2
Maycee Spain McLoud FFA 3
Nate Thompson Tecumseh FFA 4
Trenton Sears Tecumseh FFA 5
Cooper Kline NRC FFA 6
Class 2
Kensley Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 1
Anna Pratt Tecumseh FFA 2
Olivia Alls McLoud 4-H 3
Austyn Wood McLoud 4-H 4
Paige Smith McLoud FFA 5
Tyler Denney Macomb FFA 6
Shane Blankenship Macomb 4-H 7
Finley Wilson McLoud 4-H 8
Easton McDaniel McLoud 4-H 9
Brynna Lankford McLoud 4-H 10
Class 3
Channing Goodson SRC 4-H 1
Blake Weeks Tecumseh 4-H 2
Kenda Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 3
Bryson McKay Tecumseh FFA 4
Riley Logsdon Tecumseh FFA 5
Maycee Spain McLoud FFA 6
Gage Brown McLoud FFA 7
Zoe Walker McLoud FFA 8
Gracie Little McLoud 4-H 9
Haley Hacker NRC-FFA 10
Camron Weatherford Asher 4-H 11
Class 4
Bryson Gregg Asher FFA 1
Peri White Pott Co Animal Science 4-H 2
Brody Streber McLoud 4-H 3
Kassidy Streber McLoud 4-H 4
Luke Snyder Pott Co Animal Science 4-H 5
Langston Yort Shawnee FFA 6
Lily Privett Macomb 4-H 7
Raylea Jones Wanette FFA 8
Class 5
Kasadee Lawson McLoud 4-H 1
Jacee Townsend SRC 4-H 2
Maci Flowers Tecumseh FFA 3
Tanner Stephens Tecumseh FFA 4
Class 6
Kynlee Stephens Tecumseh 4-H 1
Sara Teague Wanette 4-H 2
Michael Nicely Macomb FFA 3
Breed Champion Channing Goodson SCR 4-H
Res Breed Champion Kasadee Lawson McLoud 4-H
Yorkshire
Class 1
Ethan Phillips Tecumseh FFA 1
Channing Goodson SRC 4-H 2
Bryson McKay Tecumseh FFA 3
Dakoyta Denney Macomb FFA 4
Class 2
Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H 1
Heartly Snyder Pott Co Animal Science 4-H 2
Jake Stephenson Bethel FFA 3
Class 3
Ruben Velasquez Bethel FFA 1
Sara Teague Wanette 4-H 2
Breed Champion Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H
Res Breed Champion Ruben Velasquez Bethel FFA
Cross
Class 1
Baylee Weeks Tecumseh 4-H 1
Whitlee Davis Tecumseh FFA 2
Nate Thompson Tecumseh FFA 3
Tanner Stephens Tecumseh FFA 4
Bryson McKay Tecumseh FFA 5
Ethan Phillips Tecumseh FFA 6
Class 2
Anna Pratt Tecumseh FFA 1
Chasidy Vickery Tecumseh FFA 2
Maci Flowers Tecumseh FFA 3
Camron Weatherford Asher 4-H 4
Jaxon Kuhn Tecumseh FFA 5
Shane Blankenship Macomb 4-H 6
Luke Snyder Pott Co Animal science 4-H 7
Kylee Jim McLoud FFA 8
Brynna Lankford McLoud 4-H 9
Class 3
Kenda Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 1
Channing Goodson SRC 4-H 2
Rowdy Privett Macomb FFA 3
Kassidy Streber McLoud 4-H 4
Makenzie Benge Tecumseh 4-H 5
Jacee Townsend SRC 4-H 6
Kady Hill Tecumseh 4-H 7
Gracie Little McLoud 4-H 8
Kylee Jim McLoud FFA 9
Angellyna Shuffield McLoud FFA 10
Class 4
Macey Jordan Bethel 4-H 1
Chasidy Vickery Tecumseh FFA 2
Blake Countess Tecumseh 4-H 3
Kasadee Lawson McLoud 4-H 4
Hannah Hudson Bethel FFA 5
Olivia Alls McLoud 4-H 6
Tyler Blankenship Macomb FFA 7
Easton Flowers Tecumseh FFA 8
Michael Nicely Macomb FFA 9
Class 5
Brody Streber McLoud 4-H 1
Macy Nelson Shawnee FFA 2
Heartly Snyder Pott Co Animal science 4-H 3
Bryson Gregg Asher FFA 4
Macey Jordan Bethel 4-H 5
Riley Logsdon Tecumseh FFA 6
Langston Yort Shawnee FFA 7
Kadyn McCleary Bethel FFA 8
Luke Snyder Pott Co Animal Science 4-H 9
James Trobaugh Dale FFA 10
Jake Stephenson Bethel FFA 11
Haley Hacker NRC-FFA 12
Class 6
Peri White Pott Co Animal Science 4-H 1
Gus Goodson SRC 4-H 2
Maci Peacock Tecumseh 4-H 3
Kadyn McCleary Bethel FFA 4
Macey Jordan Bethel 4-H 5
Masen Stiles Tecumseh FFA 6
Megyn Alls McLoud FFA 7
Gus Goodson SRC 4-H 8
Class 7
Trenton Sears Tecumseh FFA 1
Denton Keel Tecumseh FFA 2
Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H 3
Easton Flowers Tecumseh FFA 4
Cole Sheppard Pott Co Animal Science 4-H 5
Class 8
Kensley Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 1
Paisley Harlin South Rock Creek 4-H 2
Tanner Stephens Tecumseh FFA 3
Megyn Alls McLoud FFA 4
Kasadee Lawson McLoud 4-H 5
Nate Stephenson Bethel FFA 6
Kynlee Stephens Tecumseh 4-H 7
Breed Champion Peri White Pott Co Animal Science 4-H
Res Breed Champion Gus Goodson SCR 4-H
Grand Ch Swine Peri White Pott Co Animal Science 4-H
Res Grand Ch Swine Gus Goodson SRC 4-H
Bronze Medallion Swine Cooper Kline NRC 4-H
Sr Swine Showmanship Bryson McKay Tecumseh FFA
Int Swine Showmanship Austyn Wood McLoud 4-H
Jr Swine Showmanship Channing Goodson SRC 4-H