LOCAL

Swine results: Pott. County Junior Livestock Show

The Shawnee News-Star
Heartly Snyder, Pott. Co. Animal Science 4-H
Tyler Blankenship, Macomb FFA.
Gus Goodson, SRC 4-H.

Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show - 2021:

SWINE PLACINGS

Dark AOB

Class 1

Kensley Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 1

Finley Wilson McLoud 4-H 2

Cole Gregory Dale FFA 3

Morgan Barron Mcloud FFA 4

Kaylee Fryar North Rock Creek FFA 5

Class 2

Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H 1

Kenda Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 2

Trenton Sears Tecumseh FFA 3

Paige Smith McLoud FFA 4

Ethan Phillips Tecumseh FFA 5

Jake Stephenson Bethel FFA 6

Nate Stephenson Bethel FFA 7

Cole Gregory Dale FFA 8

Lily Privett Macomb 4-H 9

Class 3

Paisley Harlin South Rock Creek 4-H 1

Anna Pratt Tecumseh FFA 2

Ruben Velasquez Bethel FFA 3

Harley Harbison Asher 4-H 4

Harley Harbison Asher 4-H 5

Zane Parsons Bethel FFA 6

Michael Pritchard McLoud 4-H 7

Brody White Shawnee FFA 8

Brynna Lankford McLoud 4-H 9

Kylee Jim McLoud FFA 10

Class 4

Blake Weeks Tecumseh 4-H 1

Blake Countess Tecumseh 4-H 2

Aleciea Bienhoff North Rock Creek FFA 3

Gracie Little McLoud 4-H 4

Michael Pritchard McLoud 4-H 5

Hailey Bickley McLoud 4-H 6

Class 5

Blake Weeks Tecumseh 4-H 1

Baylee Weeks Tecumseh 4-H 2

Megyn Alls McLoud FFA 3

Heartly Snyder Pott Co Animal Science 4-H 4

Breed Champion Blake Weeks Tecumseh 4-H

Res Breed Champion Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H

Light AOB

Class 1

Cooper Kline NRC FFA 1

Matt Denney Macomb FFA 2

Harley Harbison Asher 4-H 3

Morgan Barron McLoud FFA 4

Class 2

Nate Stephenson Bethel FFA 1

Hannah Hudson Bethel FFA 2

Kadyn McCleary Bethel FFA 3

Class 3

Olivia Alls McLoud 4-H 1

Gage Brown McLoud FFA 2

Breed Champion Cooper Kline NRC FFA

Res Breed Champion Olivia Alls McLoud 4-H

Duroc

Class 1

Cooper Kline NRC FFA 1

Chasidy Vickery Tecumseh FFA 2

Angellyna Shuffield McLoud FFA 3

Class 2

Baylee Weeks Tecumseh 4-H 1

Austyn Wood McLoud 4-H 2

Austyn Wood McLoud 4-H 3

Easton McDaniel McLoud 4-H 4

Aleciea Bienhoff North Rock Creek FFA 5

Class 3

Langston Yort Shawnee FFA 1

Gus Goodson SRC 4-H 2

Madison Haden Bethel 4-H 3

Chloe Little McLoud 4-H 4

Class 4

Riley Logsdon Tecumseh FFA 1

Jaxon Kuhn Tecumseh FFA 2

Class 5

Maycee Spain McLoud FFA 1

Sara Teague Wanette 4-H 2

Breed Champion Cooper Kline NRC FFA

Res Breed Champion Langston Yort Shawnee FFA

Hampshire

Class 1

Michael Pritchard McLoud 4-H 1

Easton Flowers Tecumseh FFA 2

Maycee Spain McLoud FFA 3

Nate Thompson Tecumseh FFA 4

Trenton Sears Tecumseh FFA 5

Cooper Kline NRC FFA 6

Class 2

Kensley Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 1

Anna Pratt Tecumseh FFA 2

Olivia Alls McLoud 4-H 3

Austyn Wood McLoud 4-H 4

Paige Smith McLoud FFA 5

Tyler Denney Macomb FFA 6

Shane Blankenship Macomb 4-H 7

Finley Wilson McLoud 4-H 8

Easton McDaniel McLoud 4-H 9

Brynna Lankford McLoud 4-H 10

Class 3

Channing Goodson SRC 4-H 1

Blake Weeks Tecumseh 4-H 2

Kenda Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 3

Bryson McKay Tecumseh FFA 4

Riley Logsdon Tecumseh FFA 5

Maycee Spain McLoud FFA 6

Gage Brown McLoud FFA 7

Zoe Walker McLoud FFA 8

Gracie Little McLoud 4-H 9

Haley Hacker NRC-FFA 10

Camron Weatherford Asher 4-H 11

Class 4

Bryson Gregg Asher FFA 1

Peri White Pott Co Animal Science 4-H 2

Brody Streber McLoud 4-H 3

Kassidy Streber McLoud 4-H 4

Luke Snyder Pott Co Animal Science 4-H 5

Langston Yort Shawnee FFA 6

Lily Privett Macomb 4-H 7

Raylea Jones Wanette FFA 8

Class 5

Kasadee Lawson McLoud 4-H 1

Jacee Townsend SRC 4-H 2

Maci Flowers Tecumseh FFA 3

Tanner Stephens Tecumseh FFA 4

Class 6

Kynlee Stephens Tecumseh 4-H 1

Sara Teague Wanette 4-H 2

Michael Nicely Macomb FFA 3

Breed Champion Channing Goodson SCR 4-H

Res Breed Champion Kasadee Lawson McLoud 4-H

Yorkshire

Class 1

Ethan Phillips Tecumseh FFA 1

Channing Goodson SRC 4-H 2

Bryson McKay Tecumseh FFA 3

Dakoyta Denney Macomb FFA 4

Class 2

Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H 1

Heartly Snyder Pott Co Animal Science 4-H 2

Jake Stephenson Bethel FFA 3

Class 3

Ruben Velasquez Bethel FFA 1

Sara Teague Wanette 4-H 2

Breed Champion Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H

Res Breed Champion Ruben Velasquez Bethel FFA

Cross

Class 1

Baylee Weeks Tecumseh 4-H 1

Whitlee Davis Tecumseh FFA 2

Nate Thompson Tecumseh FFA 3

Tanner Stephens Tecumseh FFA 4

Bryson McKay Tecumseh FFA 5

Ethan Phillips Tecumseh FFA 6

Class 2

Anna Pratt Tecumseh FFA 1

Chasidy Vickery Tecumseh FFA 2

Maci Flowers Tecumseh FFA 3

Camron Weatherford Asher 4-H 4

Jaxon Kuhn Tecumseh FFA 5

Shane Blankenship Macomb 4-H 6

Luke Snyder Pott Co Animal science 4-H 7

Kylee Jim McLoud FFA 8

Brynna Lankford McLoud 4-H 9

Class 3

Kenda Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 1

Channing Goodson SRC 4-H 2

Rowdy Privett Macomb FFA 3

Kassidy Streber McLoud 4-H 4

Makenzie Benge Tecumseh 4-H 5

Jacee Townsend SRC 4-H 6

Kady Hill Tecumseh 4-H 7

Gracie Little McLoud 4-H 8

Kylee Jim McLoud FFA 9

Angellyna Shuffield McLoud FFA 10

Class 4

Macey Jordan Bethel 4-H 1

Chasidy Vickery Tecumseh FFA 2

Blake Countess Tecumseh 4-H 3

Kasadee Lawson McLoud 4-H 4

Hannah Hudson Bethel FFA 5

Olivia Alls McLoud 4-H 6

Tyler Blankenship Macomb FFA 7

Easton Flowers Tecumseh FFA 8

Michael Nicely Macomb FFA 9

Class 5

Brody Streber McLoud 4-H 1

Macy Nelson Shawnee FFA 2

Heartly Snyder Pott Co Animal science 4-H 3

Bryson Gregg Asher FFA 4

Macey Jordan Bethel 4-H 5

Riley Logsdon Tecumseh FFA 6

Langston Yort Shawnee FFA 7

Kadyn McCleary Bethel FFA 8

Luke Snyder Pott Co Animal Science 4-H 9

James Trobaugh Dale FFA 10

Jake Stephenson Bethel FFA 11

Haley Hacker NRC-FFA 12

Class 6

Peri White Pott Co Animal Science 4-H 1

Gus Goodson SRC 4-H 2

Maci Peacock Tecumseh 4-H 3

Kadyn McCleary Bethel FFA 4

Macey Jordan Bethel 4-H 5

Masen Stiles Tecumseh FFA 6

Megyn Alls McLoud FFA 7

Gus Goodson SRC 4-H 8

Class 7

Trenton Sears Tecumseh FFA 1

Denton Keel Tecumseh FFA 2

Preston Haines Tecumseh 4-H 3

Easton Flowers Tecumseh FFA 4

Cole Sheppard Pott Co Animal Science 4-H 5

Class 8

Kensley Whittington Tecumseh 4-H 1

Paisley Harlin South Rock Creek 4-H 2

Tanner Stephens Tecumseh FFA 3

Megyn Alls McLoud FFA 4

Kasadee Lawson McLoud 4-H 5

Nate Stephenson Bethel FFA 6

Kynlee Stephens Tecumseh 4-H 7

Breed Champion Peri White Pott Co Animal Science 4-H

Res Breed Champion Gus Goodson SCR 4-H

Grand Ch Swine Peri White Pott Co Animal Science 4-H

Res Grand Ch Swine Gus Goodson SRC 4-H

Bronze Medallion Swine Cooper Kline NRC 4-H

Sr Swine Showmanship Bryson McKay Tecumseh FFA

Int Swine Showmanship Austyn Wood McLoud 4-H

Jr Swine Showmanship Channing Goodson SRC 4-H

Blake Countess Tecumseh 4-H
