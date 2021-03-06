News-Star's Best of the Best voting set through March 19
News-Star staff
Everyone has their favorite businesses, restaurants or service providers around town.
Voting for the News-Star's Best of the Best competition is now underway and will continue through March 19.
Readers can choose their favorites in 99 different categories. Voting is allowed once a day, per person, online at news-star.com/contests.
One lucky voter will receive a $250 gift card from Gannett Media/The News-Star simply for participating. To be eligible, you must fill out online voting in at least 25 categories.
Ballots also will be printed in the News-Star.
Watch for updates.