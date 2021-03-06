Meeker to vote on $850,000 bond election April 6

Voters in the Meeker Public School district will vote on a $850,000 bond election on Tuesday, April 6.

According to Superintendent Jeff Pruitt, the bond is composed of two propositions with one for $670,000 and the other one for $180,000.

Pruitt said if the bond passes, funds from the first proposition will be used for various updates to school sites throughout the district.

The proposition will be used to perform improvements district wide to include, but not be limited to: HVAC units, restrooms, roofs, sidewalks and curbing, concrete repairs, to acquire and install technology equipment infrastructure district wide and acquire vehicles for district use.

In addition, Pruitt said the second proposition would be used to acquire buses to transport students.

If passed, Pruitt said there will be no projected tax increase to property owners in the Meeker district.

The administrator said this bond will benefit the community if passed because it will provide necessary resources to the district.

"If proposition one passes, it will provide much needed upgrades to school facilities, provide and further support the district's one-to-one technology initiative district wide where students are provided a device for digital learning," Pruitt said.

Along with the first proposition, Pruitt said the second proposition will be beneficial to the district because it will provide necessary transportation to the district.

For bond issues to pass, they must receive a 60 percent supermajority vote.

