Prague voters to decide penny sales tax continuance April 6

Voters in the Prague community will decide on continuing a one-cent sales tax in an election Tuesday, April 6.

According to City Manager Jim Greff, the one-cent sales tax, which has been in effect for the last 20 to 25 years, is up for vote again.

Greff said the community re-votes on the sales tax measure every five years. This year, if passed, one quarter of the sales tax will go toward emergency reserves, one quarter will go the street improvement fund and a half-cent will go to the capital needs fund.

The city manager said funds from the sales tax will be used to improve roads, purchase needed equipment and vehicles for different city departments.

He explained every time the sales tax is up for renewal, the community votes to continue it.

"We haven't had any issues with it and hope we won't this year," Greff said.

The city manager said because the sales tax is on a five-year cycle, funds from it can be adapted at that time to suit city needs at the time of the re-election.

