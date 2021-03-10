SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee Volunteers offer scholarships

The Shawnee News-Star

High school seniors who plan to pursue a career in health care are invited to apply for scholarships offered by the Volunteers at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee.

The volunteers are proud to offer two scholarship opportunities, a $1,000 and a $2000 scholarship. Applicants must be a high school senior attending a school within the hospital's five-county service area, which includes Pottawatomie, Hughes, Seminole, Lincoln and Okfuskee counties. In addition, applicants must have a favorable GPA, write an essay, provide references and submit a school transcript.

Application forms are available on the news page of ssmhealth.com. Applications must be postmarked by April 9, 2021.

For more information, call Ardella Armstrong, volunteer coordinator, SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Shawnee, at 405-214-1586.