Bethel Lower Elementary March Masters of Manners announced

Bethel Lower Elementary School announced its March Masters of Manners for both in-person and virtual learning.

The March Masters of Manners for Bethel Lower Elementary are, front row from left to right, Baylor Pinkston, Stryker Cobb, Karson Turner, Illa Phelps, Summer Keksi, Reid Pope, Sadie Cloud. Back Row: Litton Stone, Eastyn Smith, Rebecca Harris, Bailey Davidson, Oakley Gearhardt, Cade Curry-Burke. Not Pictured: Brayleigh Foster, Aubrie Lee. They were recognized last week at school for being a team player and met Wilbur, the Wise Ol' Owl. They received a brag tag (like a dog tag) and gift certificates to Dakota’s.

Jackson Lees is a virtual kindergartner and he is also a March Master of Manners.