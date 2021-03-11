Symphonic Winds and Bison Jazz Orchestra to perform in concert March 11

The Shawnee News-Star

The OBU Symphonic Winds and the Bison Jazz Orchestra will take the stage Thursday, March 11, at 7:30 p.m. for a combined concert. The performance will take place inside Raley Chapel’s Potter Auditorium. Admission is free but reservations are required to promote physical distancing. Tickets may be reserved online at www.okbu.edu/fineartsevents.

The OBU Symphonic Winds is under the direction of Dr. Teresa Purcell-Giles, assistant professor of music and director of bands. The group will perform “Fanfare for the Common Man” by Copland, “Excursion for Woodwind Ensemble” by Harper, “Old Scottish Melody” by Wiley and “Terpsichorean Dances” by Blackshaw.

The Bison Jazz Orchestra is under the direction of Dr. Justin Pierce, assistant professor in instrumental music. The BJO will perform “Well You Needn’t” by Monk and Kamuf, “What is Hip?” by Kupka and Tomaro, “Begin the Beguine” by Porter and Glasscock, and “Shofukan” by League and Lee.

To learn more about the Division of Music at OBU, visit www.okbu.edu/fine-arts/music.

Reserve free tickets at www.okbu.edu/fineartsevents.