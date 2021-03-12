Shawnee Forward to give additional funding to businesses

After providing grants to several businesses that applied to their Small Business Relief Fund Program, Shawnee Forward has received additional funding and will provide financial aid to the remaining applicants.

According to Shawnee Forward CEO Rachel Melot, the organization received $50,000 from Pottawatomie County commissioners and $28,000 from the city of Shawnee to provide relief grants to the 31 remaining businesses that applied to the program.

Melot said it will be a few months before the other businesses receive their funding.

In addition, after 90 days, Shawnee Forward will check in with businesses that received the first round of funding in February.

Melot said Shawnee Forward is glad that it has been able to assist different businesses after such a difficult year.

"It's wonderful to know we can help our businesses. It's actually business crucial," Melot said.

