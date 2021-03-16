Bethel High School student named National Merit Scholar finalist

Bethel High School student Noah Drew was named a National Merit Scholar finalist.

Drew was also selected as one of the top 100 seniors in Oklahoma, which makes him an Academic All Stater.

According to Principal Jeremy Stewart, this is the fifth year in a row that a Bethel High School student has been selected as a National Merit Scholar.

"We all know that it 'takes a village' so I wanted to thank you all and share with everyone this great accomplishment," Stewart said.

