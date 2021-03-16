Update: Human remains found in Shawnee, investigation ongoing

An investigation continued Tuesday after human remains were discovered in a wooded area along Brangus Road in Shawnee Monday.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine how long the remains had been there and work to identify the decedent.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano said a person walking in the area of Brangus Road and Independence Street on Monday discovered bones and called authorities.

Shawnee police, along with investigators from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and a state medical examiner, were on that scene collecting evidence most of the Monday as the medical examiner confirmed the bones were human remains.

The investigative scene also prompted the closure of Brangus Road, but the roadway is now open.

No other details about the case have been released as the investigation is ongoing and further information is awaited from the medical examiner.

