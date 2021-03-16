OKC Zoo art contest promotes recycling

The Shawnee News-Star

The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden is joining efforts with Pepsi and Aquafina® to inspire the next generation of conservation heroes to find creative solutions for promoting recycling through its annual student art contest, the Pepsi Vending Machine Art Contest. The OKC Zoo, Pepsi and Aquafina® invite Oklahoma students to draw on their artistic talents and inventive ideas to inspire others to recycle by entering the Pepsi Vending Machine Art Contest now through Friday, April 30, 2021. Finding inspiration from the contest theme, Go Wild for Recycling, students are encouraged to illustrate creative ideas for raising awareness about recycling and the direct impact it has on the natural world and wildlife.

Oklahoma students in grades K through 12 are eligible to enter through their school, home school, civic group (e.g. Scouts), or on their own. Contest designs will be judged on creativity, originality, meeting art specifications and relevance to the contest theme. Official entry forms and complete contest details are available online at okczoo.org/pepsicontest. Entries become property of the Oklahoma City Zoo and are due by Friday, April 30, 2021.

Recycling is a conservation effort that everyone can support through their daily actions, and by recycling, you are contributing to a healthier planet, which is a win for all living things. Choosing to recycle, helps divert recyclable trash away from landfills, conserve natural resources including trees, waterways and land, reduce energy and create jobs. Go wild and implement a recycling program at home, school, work or in your community and know these positive actions also support healthy habitats for wildlife and wild spaces.

The OKC Zoo is dedicated to the preservation of wildlife and wild places through local and global conservation partnerships, education, awareness, research and in-park initiatives such as recycling. Zoo guests can help make a difference by recycling plastic water bottles, soda cans, bringing their own reusable water bottle, following the recycling signs, and packing snacks that have minimal plastic.

Each of the contest’s two grand prize winners will receive a $300 gift card to a store at OKC Outlets and their design will become the cover of a Pepsi machine in the Zoo’s entry plaza for an entire year. Winners from all award categories will receive a certificate and have their designs on display at the OKC Zoo.

Think big and go wild for recycling with the Pepsi Vending Machine Art Contest. The Oklahoma City Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Advance tickets are required for all guests and ZOOfriends members and can be purchased at www.okczoo.org/tickets. Zoo tickets are limited each day to maintain social distancing among guests. Located at the crossroads of I-44 and I-35, the OKC Zoo is a proud member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, the American Alliance of Museums, Oklahoma City’s Adventure District and an Adventure Road partner. Regular admission is $12 for adults and $9 for children ages 3-11 and seniors ages 65 and over. Children two and under are admitted free.

Stay connected with the Zoo on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, and by visiting our blog stories. Zoo fans can support the OKC Zoo by becoming a ZOOfriends member. Starting at $45, memberships can be purchased at ZOOfriends.org and provide access to the OKC Zoo for an entire year plus, additional benefits and discounts. To learn more about Zoo happenings, call (405) 424-3344 or visit okczoo.org.