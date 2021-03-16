Tecumseh faculty members win challenge

The Shawnee News-Star

Five Tecumseh Public Schools faculty members are winners in the First United Bank "Rethink Your Drink" healthy lifestyles challenge. From left to right: Aries Stout, at Tecumseh Middle School; Tara Palomares-Kinkade, faculty Tecumseh High School; Jill Spencer, First United Bank sponsor; David Axton, faculty at Tecumseh Middle School; and Jessy Thoma, at Tecumseh High School.

Each winner received a Primo water dispenser for consistently meeting the daily water consumption challenge.