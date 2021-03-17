County Election Board to move to former MidFirst building in April

Pottawatomie County Commissioners voted Monday to move the Pottawatomie County Election Board's office to the former MidFirst Bank building in downtown Shawnee.

According to Patricia Carter, assistant secretary of the County Election Board,

the office is planning to move to the former bank building, located 330 N. Broadway Street and open to the public on Tuesday, April 20. The county owns that building.

However, Carter said, the move date may change depending on a few things, including installing an alarm and hiring special movers to transport the Election Board's electronic ballot county machine.

Carter said the move will greatly benefit the Election Board as the new site has amenities that will help the office function more efficiently.

"It's a larger space so that we can process in-person voting faster and safer," Carter said.

She explained the bigger space will also make it easier for social distancing.

In addition, the former MidFirst building has a bank teller window and it will allow employees of the office to handle no contact candidate filing, absentee applications and voter registration.

Carter said because there is no elevator, the Election Board will only conduct business on the building's main floor.

The assistant superintendent said there will be an open house at the new location at the end of April.

