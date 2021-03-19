County commissioners provide funding to Tribbey Senior Center

The Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners voted Monday to allocate $3,600 of the CARES Act funds for the Tribbey Senior Citizen Center to utilize to pay its cooks and remain functional.

According to Tribbey Senior Citizen Center Treasurer Phil Knedlik, the organization usually received funding from a COEDD grant but due to COVID-19 it won't receive money from the grant until October.

Knedlik said these funds will be used to pay the senior center cooks, which costs $1,200 a month, and will allow the center to continue to function.

He explained the organization is grateful for the funds because it has been impacted drastically by the coronavirus.

At the start of the pandemic Knedlik said the center shut down for two months.

However, Knedlik said the center was able to offer to-go meals to people and since last Friday the center has offered lunch to members in the Tribbey community.

The center is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays for lunch, and since it reopened to the public Knedlik said attendance has fluctuated.

He said people have enjoyed returning to in-person lunches as the center is a place for everyone to meet and chat.

"It's a center for people to get together and find out what's going on in the community," Knedlik said.

Visitors to the center need to wear masks and gloves when they use the different tongs to get food.

Due to COVID-19, Knedlik said donations have been down, so as time goes on he hopes funding will increase.

In addition, Knedlik said he's hopeful the center can remain open and more people can continue to safely visit and enjoy good food.

People can eat at the center Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday beginning at 11 a.m., and to order to-go meals they need to call the center at (405) 899-6111 before 10:30 a.m.

To donate to the Tribbey Senior Citizen Center, send funds to the Tribbey Senior Citizen Society, P.O Box 12, Macomb, OK 74852.