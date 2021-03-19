OSF Provides More Than 1,000 Scholarships During Pandemic

The Shawnee News-Star

Despite financial hardship brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, over 1,000 low-income families were able to afford the best school for their children thanks to scholarship donations through the Opportunity Scholarship Fund (OSF).

“Parents were overwhelmed this past year trying to identify the best educational options for their children,” said Hopper Smith, board chair of OSF. “Many were seeking a financial bridge to afford private school. OSF is proud to have been able to provide that assistance for over 1,000 families in 2020.”

Ashley Souza said OSF stepped in during a critical time.

“During the pandemic, we found out the company my husband was working for was closing,” said Souza. “We had no idea how we would continue to keep our kids in their private schools without help. OSF made our kids’ schooling possible this year. It brings tears to my eyes how much this scholarship has blessed our family.”

OSF distributes tax-credit scholarships for 68 accredited member schools across Oklahoma. These scholarships are funded through donations from individuals and businesses. Since its inception, the organization has distributed $15.9 million in scholarships to over 5,500 Oklahoma families, with $3.1 million distributed in 2020 alone.

Over 100 scholarships have already been granted in 2021. To apply, visit osfkids.org.