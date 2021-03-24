Pottawatomie County contracts with CodeRED to provide emergency alert system

The Shawnee News-Star

Following the extensive and thorough evaluation and review of mass emergency alerting systems, Pottawatomie County has implemented the CodeRED system, a high-speed emergency notification service provided by OnSolve, based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

Public safety officials across the United States have credited CodeRED notifications for saving lives, including locating missing children, apprehending wanted criminals, and issuing timely evacuations.

The CodeRED system will serve as the backbone of the county’s emergency planning and communications outreach.

The platform will allow the county to communicate with residents and personnel by sending telephone calls, text messages, emails, posts to social media and mobile app messages to inform residents of emergencies and better protect life and property.

CodeRED was selected for its reliability and accuracy, as well as the system’s widespread usage across North America.

“CodeRED’s robust system will provide county officials with a reliable, easy-to use technology to enhance our emergency preparedness plans,” said Emergency Management Director Chad Larman.

We anticipate using the system to notify residents of fires, floods, drinking water emergencies, missing children notices, and more.

The county has also purchased the CodeRED Weather Warning system, an automated weather warning technology that delivers phone calls, text messages, and emails to registered residents and businesses within the direct path of severe weather.

The CodeRED Weather Warning system is an opt-in service that automatically notifies those enrolled of tornado, flash flood, and severe thunderstorm warnings just moments after an alert is issued by the National Weather Service (NWS).

In the next few days, a link will be placed on the county website, all residents living within Pottawatomie County limits are encouraged to visit www.pottawatomiecountyok.com and click on the CodeRED logo to enroll using their cell phone numbers, text and email addresses.

No one should assume they are included in the emergency contact database; please visit the site to ensure you are registered.