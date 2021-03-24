Shawnee student earns Eagle Scout badge

Shawnee High School student Michael Simon earned his Eagle Scout rank for work he did to the Veteran of Foreign Affairs of Shawnee.

Simon, the son of John and Terri, explained he is very proud he earned the rank of Eagle Scout.

"I've only been around a little while, but this is easily the greatest accomplishment of my life," Simon said.

The Eagle Scout said he did much-needed repair work to the VFW Recreational Area for his Eagle Scout Service Project.

"The VFW's outdoor area has been in need of repair for a while now," Simon said. "They had no seating, a lot of damage to the fence and a large brush pile. We decided it would be a good project (because) those are the men and women who served us already, we should serve them back, even in small things such as the project."

Simon said he fixed the privacy fence, which fell into disrepair, and the horseshoe sand pits.

He also built new picnic tables for the recreation area so veterans would no longer need to bring out metal chairs to enjoy the outdoors.

For 10 years, Simon has been involved in Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts and his favorite memory of being a part of it is his first trip to Kerr Scout Ranch.

"Finally getting to go to a Boy Scout Camp was the best memory that will stay with me for the rest of my life," Simon said.

In addition to the Boy Scouts, Simon said he played in the Pride of the Pack band during his freshman and sophomore years.

The Eagle Scout attends Gordon Cooper Technology Center for welding and will graduate from both GCTC and SHS in May.

"I intend to join the workforce, in welding most likely," Simon said.

The senior advises other scouts attempting to get their Eagle Rank to work diligently and timely.

"Don't wait until the last minute; everyone tells you that and you say 'I know. I'll get it done.' Don't waste time like I did, you have less than you realize," Simon said.