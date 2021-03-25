Romero to speak at OBU Business Forum Mar. 29

The Shawnee News-Star

OBU alumnus Mike Romero, JD, vice president and relationship manager at Heritage Trust Company, will be the featured speaker during OBU’s next business forum Monday, March 29. His lecture will be titled “What to do When You Don’t Know What You Will Do.” The event is hosted by the Paul Dickinson College of Business and will take place at 10 a.m. in Raley Chapel's Potter Auditorium on OBU’s campus in Shawnee.

Romero earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from OBU and his Juris Doctorate from the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He is a member of the Oklahoma Bar and an adjunct professor at the University of Central Oklahoma, where he teaches courses in estate planning and administration, as well as business law.

Romero previously served at the Baptist Foundation of Oklahoma as vice president, trust counsel, from 2001 to 2016, when he was promoted to senior vice president and chief development officer, supervising the development team, which was responsible for planned giving and institutional relations. He also worked closely with the communications and marketing efforts, along with participating in cross-team collaboration. He began his legal career in the tax and estate planning practice group at McAfee and Taft in Oklahoma City.

In his current role as vice president and relationship manager at Heritage, Romero assists clients in a variety of areas, including trust administration, probate and estate planning, along with serving several nonprofit clients. He served on the board of directors for the National Association of Charitable Gift Planners from 2013 to 2016 and served as the conference chair for the 2016 National Conference on Philanthropic Planning in Dallas, Texas. He frequently speaks to groups on the topics of estate planning and charitable planned giving, having presented to hundreds of audiences including the National Conference on Planned Giving in both 2013 and 2014, along with various local planned giving councils across the country.

Dr. David Houghton, dean of the Dickinson College of Business at OBU, is looking forward to welcoming Romero for the business forum.

“The Business Forums at OBU provide an excellent platform where our students can learn from industry experts,” he said. “Mike Romero certainly fits that profile. It’s even more exciting that this Forum expert is also one of our own alumni.”

