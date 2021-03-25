Shawnee animal rescues save dogs, puppies from abandoned house

The Animal Rescue Center of Shawnee, Lost Paws Rescue and the Shawnee Animal Welfare Shelter recently rescued nine small dogs and five 2-week old puppies from an abandoned house in Shawnee, and were able to save all but one of the animals.

According to Kay Heinz, director of ARC, the animals were taken to Shannon Farmz, where they are currently being treated and socialized.

"(The shelter) was assisted by Lost Paws Rescue, President Terri Wickware and Beverly Mabry, who volunteer at the Animal Shelter, with Paul Heinz, President of Animal Rescue Center," Heinz said.

In addition, Heinz said following the initial rescue visit, the Animal Shelter received a call about another dog at the location and they went back to the house to find the mother of the puppies.

"When the (Animal Welfare Officers) arrived, (they) found the mother of the pups under a bed," Heinz said. (They) took her back to the center, bathed and fed her and ARC took custody the next day."

The animal rescuer said ARC Board Member Roberta Wortham coordinated the rescue with the house owner's family on Friday, March 12.

"The dogs had been living in the abandoned house for four years and (were) being fed daily by the owner who did not live on the premises," Heinz said.

She explained because the dogs haven't been around people, they were scared, wild and one reportedly bit a volunteer. Heniz said that dog is in quarantine for 10 days.

After the rescues were taken to Shannon Farmz, Heinz said one of the male dogs passed away in the night from stress.

"The rest are still scared but warm and getting lots of attention by Amanda Shannon, owner of Shannon Farmz," Heinz said.

At this time, Heinz said the animals are being well taken care of, but they will not be adoptable.

"Amanda will work with them to get them used to being around human touch," Heinz said. "There are four females and the mama of the pups has been taking great care of them."

She explained the owner of the house made sure the dogs were fed, but was unable to continue caring for them after a recent stroke.

"There were also feral cats in the home, which the Shelter and ARC will be attempting to catch and release," Heinz said. "Three kittens were rescued and will be re-homed by ARC."

For more information or to donate to ARC, call 405-431-9326.