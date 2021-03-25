Shawnee Educational Foundation Max Brattin Award to honor James Taffee

The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee Educational Foundation has announced the 2020-2021 Max Brattin Award for Excellence in Education and Community recipient is Mr. James Taffee. The award will be received posthumously by his wife, June Taffee, at the Shawnee Education Foundation banquet on April 15, 2021, being held this year at the Grand Casino Hotel and Resort Event Center.

Through his career in education with Shawnee Public Schools, Mr. Taffee made countless contributions to the schools and to his students. His career began in 1968 through his retirement in 2006. He taught and was a principal, serving at Franklin, Washington, Sequoyah, and Jefferson elementary schools, Wilson Early Childhood Center, and Shawnee Middle School. Even after his retirement, Mr. Taffee continued to serve Shawnee Public Schools as an elementary summer school administrator.

Mr. Taffee was also a civic leader in the community and further used his roles to encourage and foster the education of young people in our community and recognize the outstanding students and staff of Shawnee Public Schools.

As his nominator pointed out, “Mr. Taffee devoted his life to educating generations of Shawnee students. He stressed the development of the whole child and encouraging all children to strive to be their best. He recognized not just academic achievement but all student accomplishments. His positive impact on students and Shawnee Public Schools is still evident.”