Shawnee Educational Foundation inducts Zack Terrell Mosley into Hall of Fame

The Shawnee News-Star

The Shawnee Educational Foundation is pleased to announce Zack Terrell Mosley as the 2021 recipient of its annual Hall of Fame award. The award will be formally presented and received posthumously at its annual banquet being held on April 15, 2021 at the Grand Casino Hotel and Resort Event Center.

Terrell Mosley graduated from Shawnee High School in 1925. His abilities as a cartoonist were evident at a young age and propelled him to attend the Chicago Academy of fine Arts and the Chicago Art Institute.

He was the author and illustrator of The Adventures of Smilin’ Jack that ran as both a daily and a Sunday strip for four decades, appearing in more than 300 newspapers. Mr. Mosley also designed posters, insignias and program covers for flying events and they flew on Civil Air Patrol anti-submarine flights during World War II.

Mr. Mosely received awards and merits from the United States Air Force as a civilian for encouraging air-mindedness and civil defense through his strip. He was awarded the USAF Air Medal and inducted into the Auxiliary USAF Hall of Honor in 1976. He was also inducted into the Oklahoma Cartoonists Hall of Fame in Pauls Valley.

The Shawnee Educational Foundation is proud to induct Zack Terrell Mosley into its Hall of Fame.