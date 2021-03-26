Tecumseh holds first Chamber of Commerce virtual auction

The Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce opened the bidding Wednesday for the very first virtual auction.

According to Leslie Merritt, Tecumseh Chamber of Commerce executive director, bidding for items in the auction will be open until 11:45 p.m. on March 2, with the option of extended bidding.

"We had 129 donors and sponsors donate over 130 items and over $5,000 in monetary donations prior to auction launch," Merritt said.

Some examples of the items include a Blue topaz $900 ring from Hartoons, community themed T-shirts with designs by local Tecumseh Artist Lizzy Brady, a four-hour limousine ride with wine basket from Broadway Liquor, an Apple iPad from Pottawatomie Telephone Company, gift cards, a Grand Casino package from Citizen Potawatomi Nation and much much more.

She explained all the proceeds from the auction will help with the chamber's operations, including business education and resources, business networking events, banquet awards, T.A.G. meetings, senior scholarships, Tecumseh Middle School's Straight A awards, Senior of the month student awards, community Fire and Safety, Annual Easter Egg Hunt, Back to School Bash and many other events throughout the year.

"The chamber is also a great resource to Tecumseh that helps grow, shape and aid in the local health of the business community," Merritt said.

This event is the chamber's very first virtual auction and it's sponsored by BancFirst Tecumseh and Jordan Contractors, Inc.

"We have had in-person auctions in the past raise around $20K," Merritt said. "This year we chose to go virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic giving us an unsure future and limited planning capabilities."

Merritt explained the bidding can be set with exact bids or proxy bidding and once the auction ends, the system 32 Auctions will invoice participants automatically and they'll have the options to pay online through Paypal or in-person upon pickup.

"Many of our items have a shipping option to choose for contactless delivery if they are able to pay online," Meritt said.

In addition, Merritt said each winner has one week to pick up or make arrangements with the chamber to receive their items.

"Auction item pickup dates are March 31-April 2 from 9 a.m.-noon and 1 p.m.-4 p.m.," Merritt said.

If bidders can't acquire items during those dates and times, they can call the chamber at 405-598-8666 to make an appointment.

"All payments and pickups must be done within one week of auction end or we will move the next highest bidder," Merritt said.

For more information and to register, go to https://www.32auctions.com/chamber2021