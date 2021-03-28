First United Bank, GCTC to host Women's Luncheon in Shawnee

The Shawnee News-Star

First United Bank will be partnering with the Gordon Cooper Technology Center to host a quarterly luncheon for members of the community.

Both teams are excited to bring great content and impactful speakers to our community through this series.

This quarter, they will be hosting a Women’s Leadership Luncheon on Tuesday, March 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There are both virtual and in-person options available – virtual will be $20 and in-person will be $35 with lunch included. Lunch will be provided by The Farmer’s Daughter Marketplace, a local female-owned business.

Registration for in-person attendance will be limited and COVID guidelines will be followed. Please register at spendlifewisely.com.

The 40 East Women's Leadership Luncheon will include guest speaker Linda Clark.

Clark is a performance strategist with a finger on the pulse of the challenging conversations teams and individuals face around the language of leadership. She focuses on values-driven performance, active feedback, and outcomes. She combines deep experience in human resources, with a passionate approach to service to deliver thoughtful programs that center exploration, adventure, vibrancy, and challenge as a path to success. She’s an adjunct leadership professor at the University of Central Oklahoma, and a recognized HR industry leader holding positions on the OKHR State Council and Oklahoma Metro Employers’ Council.

Her certifications include SPHR, SHRM-SCP, and Certified Dare to Lead™ Facilitator. She helps organizations, teams and individuals liberate curiosity and confidence on the path to innovation and creativity.