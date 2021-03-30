Meeker bond election, Prague sales tax on ballots April 6

Voters in the Meeker school district will vote on an $850,000 bond issue and the citizens of Prague will vote on the city's sales tax in elections Tuesday, April 6.

According to Superintendent Jeff Pruitt, the Meeker bond is composed of two propositions, with one for $670,000 and the other for $180,000.

Pruitt said if the bond passes, the funds from the first proposition will be used for various updates to school sites throughout the district.

The proposition will be used to perform improvements district-wide including, but not limited to: HVAC units, restrooms, roofs, sidewalks and curbing, concrete repairs, to acquire and install technology equipment infrastructure district wide and acquire vehicles for district use.

In addition, Pruitt said the second proposition will be used to acquire buses to transport students.

If passed, Pruitt said there will be no projected tax increase for homeowners in the Meeker district.

The administrator said this bond will benefit the community if passed because it will provide necessary resources to the district.

"If proposition one passes, it will provide much needed upgrades to school facilities, provide and further support the district's one-to-one technology initiative district wide where students are provided a device for digital learning," Pruitt said.

School bond issues require a 60 percent supermajority vote to pass.

City of Prague

In addition to the bond election, voters in the city of Prague will vote once again on a one-cent sales tax.

According to City Manager Jim Greff, the one cent sales tax, which has been in effect for the last 20 to 25 years, is up for vote again.

Greff said the community votes on the sales tax every five years, and this year, if passed, one quarter of the sales tax will go toward emergency reserves, one quarter will go to the street improvement fund and a half cent will go to the capitol needs fund.

He explained funds from the sales tax will be used to improve roads, purchase needed equipment and vehicles for different city departments.

He explained every time the sales tax is up for vote the community votes to continue it.

"We haven't had any issues with it and hope we won't this year," Greff said.

The city manager said because the sales tax is on a five-year cycle, funds from it can be adapted to suit whatever the city needs at the time of the election.

Check back for updates.