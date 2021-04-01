Marty Lewis hired as Bethel's interim superintendent

The Bethel Public Schools Board of Education hired Marty Lewis as interim superintendent for the district during a special meeting Monday night.

According to Lewis, the board asked him to fill the position for the remainder of the fiscal year, which will end June 30.

Lewis said the board felt it was time to make a permanent change from former Superintendent Tod Harrison, who officially stepped down from the position in Monday's meeting.

The educator explained he will assist the district in finding a new superintendent for the 2021-2022 school year and help make the transition as easy as possible for the new superintendent.

What to know about Marty Lewis

Lewis, who retired from an education career in 2019, previously served as a Bethel superintendent before becoming the superintendent of Gordon Cooper Technology Center in 2005.

Lewis graduated from Dale High School, then received a bachelor’s degree from Oklahoma Baptist University and various graduate hours from other schools.

Lewis said he became an educator because his father was one, and he first started as a teacher at Tecumseh Public Schools, where he taught and coached for the first 12 years of his career from 1985 to 1997.

He left Tecumseh as an administrator and then went on to Latta Public Schools in Ada and stayed for three years.

After that he was superintendent of Bethel Public Schools before he became superintendent at GCTC in February of 2005.

The Bethel Board of Education began discussing the task of finding a new superintendent in their regular meeting March 8. Since then, the board has held two special meetings, which have started the process.

