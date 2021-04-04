Board of Education elections set April 6 in area school districts

There will be several board of education elections Tuesday, April 6, at various Pottawatomie County and Lincoln County school districts, including Meeker, Prague, Grove, Pleasant Grove, Bethel, Dale and Asher.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, the races are as follows.

The Meeker Board of Education race is for Board Member Office No. 5 and candidates are Robyn Miller and Josh Elliott.

The Prague Board of Education race is for Board Member Office No. 1 and is between R. Fred Simek Jr. and Kiley Bailey.

The Grove Board of Education race is for Board Member Office No. 3 and candidates are Leah Longest and Audrey Rose.

The Pleasant Grove Board of Education race is for Board Member Office No. 3 and candidates are Eugenia Lena and Michael Phillips.

The Dale Board of Education race is for Board Member Office No. 1 and is between Rory Shane Brewster and Tim Collins.

The Bethel Board of Education race is for Board Member Office No. 5 and candidates are Jay Seckel and Kevin Roland.

The Asher Board of Education race is for Board Member Office No. 1 and is between Tim Dobbs and Adam Kuhlman.

Polls are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 6.

Check back for updates.