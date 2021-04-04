Oklahoma elections: Voters head to the polls April 6 in McLoud, Maud, Meeker and Prague

Voters in Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties will vote April 6 as various elections are being held in Meeker, Prague, Maud and McLoud.

Voters in the Meeker Public Schools district will decide an $850,000 bond issue, and the citizens of Prague will vote on the city's sales tax. Voters in Maud and McLoud will decide city council seats.

According to Superintendent Jeff Pruitt, the Meeker bond is composed of two propositions, with one for $670,000 and the other for $180,000.

Pruitt said if the bond passes, the funds from the first proposition will be used for various updates to school sites throughout the district.

The proposition will be used to perform improvements district wide, including, but not limited to: HVAC units, restrooms, roofs, sidewalks and curbing, concrete repairs, to acquire and install technology equipment infrastructure district wide and acquire vehicles for district use.

In addition, Pruitt said the second proposition will be used to acquire buses to transport students.

If passed, Pruitt said there will be no projected tax increase. Bond issues must get a 60 percent supermajority vote to pass.

The administrator said this bond will benefit the community if passed because it will provide necessary resources to the district.

"If proposition one passes, it will provide much needed upgrades to school facilities, provide and further support the district's one-to-one technology initiative district wide where students are provided a device for digital learning," Pruitt said.

What else can voters expect to see on the April 6 ballot?

In addition to the bond election, the city of Prague will vote once again on the one-cent sales tax.

According to City Manager Jim Greff, the one cent sales tax which has been in effect for the last 20 to 25 years is up for vote again.

Greff said the community votes on the sales tax every five years and this year if passed one quarter of the sales tax will go toward emergency reserves, one quarter will go to the street improvement fund, and a half cent will go to the capitol needs fund.

He said funds from the sales tax will be used to improve roads, purchase needed equipment and vehicles for different city departments.

He explained every time the sales tax is up for vote the community votes to continue it.

"We haven't had any issues with it and hope we won't this year," Greff said.

The city manager said because the sales tax is on a five-year cycle, funds from it can be adapted to suit whatever needs the city has at the time of the election.

Maud and McLoud also will hold elections to choose members for their city councils.

In addition to these elections, there will be a race for Council Member Ward No. 2 in Maud between Cary Fletcher and Virginia Stephens.

An election for Council Member at-large in McLoud is between Larry R. Dillon and James Woods.

Check back for updates.