Oklahoma election results: Meeker community passes $850,000 school bond measure

Voters in Meeker approved $850,000 in bond issues for Meeker Public Schools Tuesday, April 6, with two propositions overwhelmingly approved.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, 240 voters, or 76.19 percent, voted yes and 75 people, or 23.81 percent, voted no on the first proposition of the bond issue which is for $670,000.

The State Election Board results show 235 people, or 74.60 percent, voted yes while 80 people, or 25.40 percent, voted no on the second proposition for $180,000.

School bond issues require a 60 percent supermajority vote to pass.

According to Superintendent Jeff Pruitt, funds from the first proposition will be used for various updates to school sites throughout the district.

The proposition will be used to perform improvements district wide to include, but not be limited to HVAC units, restrooms, roofs, sidewalks and curbing, concrete repairs, to acquire and install technology equipment infrastructure district wide and acquire vehicles for district use.

In addition, Pruitt said the second proposition funds will be used to acquire buses to transport students.

Pruitt said there will be no projected tax increase to property owners in the Meeker district.

The administrator said this bond will benefit the community because it will provide necessary resources to the district.

