Oklahoma election results: Prague voters extend community's penny sales tax

Members of the Prague community approved renewal of a one-cent sales tax in an election Tuesday, April 6.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, 202 people, or 81.12 percent, voted yes while 47 people, or 18.88 percent, voted no on the sales tax.

The approval renews the sales tax for another five years.

According to City Manager Jim Greff, the one-cent sales tax has been in effect for the last 20 to 25 years.

Greff said the community votes on the sales tax every five years. Now that it's passed for another five years, one quarter of the sales tax will go toward emergency reserves, one quarter will to the street improvement fund and a half cent will go to the capitol needs fund.

The city manager said funds from the sales tax will be used to improve roads, purchase needed equipment and vehicles for different city departments.

He explained because the sales tax is on a five-year cycle, funds from it can be adapted to suit whatever city needs are at the time of the election.

