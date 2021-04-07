Election results: Board of Education, council races decided

There were several Board of Education elections Tuesday, April 6 in various Pottawatomie County-area school districts including Meeker, Prague, Grove, Pleasant Grove, Bethel, Dale and Asher, as well as city council elections in McLoud and Maud.

According to the Oklahoma State Election Board, the results of these races are as follows:

In the Meeker Board of Education race for Board Member Office No. 5, which is unexpired, Josh Miller received 230 votes or 72.10 percent and Robyn Miller received 89 votes or 27.90 percent.

In the Prague Board of Education race for Board Member Office No. 1, R. Fred Simek Jr. received 260 votes or 55.67 percent and Kiley Bailey received 207 votes or 44.33 percent.

In the Grove Board of Education race for Board Member Office No. 3, Leah Longest received 66 votes or 54.55 percent and Audrey Rose received 55 votes or 45.45 percent.

In the Pleasant Grove Board of Education race for Board Member Office No. 3, Michael Phillips received 16 votes or 84.21 percent and Eugenia Lena received three votes or 15.79 percent.

In the Dale Board of Education race for Board Member Office No. 1, Tim Collins received 100 votes or 70.92 percent and Rory Shane Brewster received 41 votes or 29.08 percent.

In the Bethel Board of Education race for Board Member Office No. 5, which is unexpired, Kevin Roland received 108 votes or 75 percent and Jay Seckel received 36 votes or 25 percent.

In the Asher Board of Education race for Board Member Office No. 1, Adam Kuhlman received 60 votes or 63.16 percent and Tim Dobbs received 35 votes or 36.84 percent.

In the Maud City race for Council Member Ward No. 2, Cary Fletcher received 16 votes or 51.61 percent and Virginia Stephens received 15 votes or 48.39 percent.

In the McLoud City race for Council Member At-Large, Larry R. Dillon received 72 votes or 58.54 percent and James Woods received 51 votes or 41.46 percent.