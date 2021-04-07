Shawnee hires Dr. Aaron Espolt as new assistant superintendent

The Shawnee Board of Education on Monday hired Dr. Aaron Espolt to serve as the district's next assistant superintendent.

According to Cherity Pennington, communications and library services coordinator, Espolt will begin his position in July.

Pennington said Espolt has administration experience and recently served as the executive director of school design and innovation at the State Department of Education.

Espolt is taking the place of current assistant superintendent Brent Houston, who is retiring from the position after 40 years in education.

Pennington said Houston will remain at SPS through June.

