Bethel students earn the highest state fine arts award

The Shawnee News-Star

Four Bethel High School students who were nominated to the State Superintendent’s Award for Excellence in Fine Arts have received this high award.

To receive this award, students must be nominated by their teacher, answer several essay questions, audition and make it into their respective All-State Honor Choir/Band/Orchestra, and finally audition and make Excellent or Superior ratings in solos or ensemble in their respective instrument.

All of these students have received Superior ratings in their solos or ensembles.

In All State Orchestra, Noah Drew made second chair in oboe and Paden Guess made first chair in trombone.

In All State Women’s Choir, Chloe Gardner made it as an Alto 1 singer and in All-State Mixed Choir, John Clemmons made it as a Tenor 2 singer.

Congratulations to these amazing Bethel students and their dedicated teachers who helped make this happen: Steve Smith, Band and Daniel Lucas, Vocal Music.