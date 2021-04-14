Pottawatomie County Election Board opens in new location April 20

The Pottawatomie County Election Board will move offices and open in its new location in the former MidFirst Bank building at 330 N. Broadway in downtown Shawnee on Tuesday, April 20.

According to Patricia Carter, secretary of the County Election Board, the current offices on Acme Road will close at 5 p.m. Friday, April 16, to begin the moving process.

The Election Board's phone number will still be (405) 273-8376 and response times may be impacted by the move, she said, but call and emails will be returned as soon as possible.

Carter said the move to the downtown Shawnee building will greatly benefit the Election Board as the location has amenities that will help the office function more efficiently.

"It's a larger space so that we can process in-person voting faster and safer," Carter said.

She explained the bigger space will also make it easier for social distancing.

In addition, the building still has a bank teller window and that will allow employees of the office to do no contact candidate filing, absentee applications and voter registration.

There will be an open house at the new location planned for the end of April.

For more information, email the Election Board at PottawatomieCounty@elections.ok.gov or call (405) 273-8376.

