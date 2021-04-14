Shawnee Animal Shelter celebrating Animal Welfare Week

The Shawnee News-Star

During National Animal Welfare Week the Shawnee Animal Welfare Officers would like to thank volunteers who help out at the Shawnee Animal Shelter.

The officers are thankful to the volunteers who assist the shelter in caring for animals and finding them permanent homes.

In addition, Shawnee Animal Welfare is appreciative to Life church for donating backpacks full of various animal supplies such as food and toys for those who need who have dogs.

The Shawnee Animal Shelter is located at 1502 N. Leo for service within the city limits of Shawnee.

Officers can be contacted by phone at (405) 878-1531. The hours of operation at the shelter are Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The shelter holds monthly adoption events to help match animals with people.

For more information on the next adoption event or to volunteer at the shelter please contact the shelter by phone or stop by the shelter during normal business hours and pick up an application.

The shelter is run by a few Animal Welfare Officers who spend a typical workday responding to calls such as injured, stray, or vicious animals, removing deceased animals, performing welfare checks, and if necessary, investigating cases for animal cruelty.

They are also responsible for enforcing local and state animal laws/ordinances.

Animal Welfare Officers attend The Oklahoma Animal Welfare Academy and/or The National Animal Welfare Academy where they learn how to perform the associated duties.

They also receive on the job training, hands on job training and continued education throughout their career.

They respond to emergency calls 24 hours a day including weekends and holidays and are pleased to serve the City of Shawnee.