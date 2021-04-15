Patricia Carter named secretary of Pott. County Election Board

Maud High School graduate, mother and grandmother Patricia Carter was appointed the secretary of the Pottawatomie County Election Board April 1.

Carter said she is honored to be given the title and looks forward to fulfilling her duties.

"It is my mission to administer elections to Pottawatomie County voters impartially in accordance to state and federal law, while efficiently reporting election results with maximum accuracy," Carter said.

She explained as secretary she plans to focus on voter outreach and education.

"With false and misinformation being sowed throughout the voting population, it is my goal to put to rest to some of these myths so that Pottawatomie County voters feel secure and confident in Oklahoma’s uniform election system," Carter said.

She said it is her goal to make sure voters in the county know the state's voting system is reliable, accurate and secure.

For Carter, public service is a calling and she most enjoys serving the people.

"It is an opportunity to protect and provide the means for citizens of Pottawatomie County to exercise their voting rights that are vital to the foundation of democracy," Carter said.

She graduated in 1989 from Maud High School, which is where her son attended and now her grandchildren.

"I have enjoyed many years of volunteering for school activities when our son attended and I look forward to that once again with our grandchildren," Carter said.

Carter began her public service career with the Pottawatomie County Election Board in June of 2015 as chief clerk and was promoted to assistant secretary in May of 2017 before becoming secretary.

Carter said it's a privilege to follow in the footsteps of former Secretary Jeannie Stover.

"Much like Jeannie I am driven to serve the public," Carter said. "I look forward to serving the citizens of Pottawatomie County with all their voting needs and concerns."