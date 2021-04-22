McLoud to host in-person graduation ceremony, other events

Like numerous other school districts in Pottawatomie County and surrounding areas, McLoud Public Schools will host an in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021.

According to Senior Class Sponsor Kim Hill, about 99 seniors will be graduating May 14 at the FireLake Arena at 7 p.m.

Hill said FireLake has lifted their seating restrictions and the district won't have to limit the number of guests seniors invite to graduation.

"Rows will be three inches apart, and all spectators are required to wear masks at all times, even while seated," Hill said.

She explained seniors will be allowed to remove their masks to participate and perform in the ceremony, including walking down the aisle during their entrance, walking across the stage, taking pictures, giving speeches and giving vocal or band performances.

In addition to the graduation ceremony, Hill explained the Senior Sunrise will be May 5 at 6:32 a.m. and there will be breakfast at Redskin Stadium.

There will also be a Senior Parade at 2:30 p.m. May 5 that will begin at the high school located at 1100 W. Seikel Boulevard and make its way throughout the town.

