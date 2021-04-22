Pottawatomie County announces spring clean up dates in May

Pottawatomie County Board of County Commissioners has announced upcoming Spring Clean Up dates.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, the dates for District 1 are May 7 and 8.

He said the dates for District 2 and 3 are May 14 and 15.

People in District 1 can take their trash to Shawnee at 14101 Acme Road, while those in District 2 can dump their trash at 28830 Main Street in Macomb. Residents in District 3 can dump their trash in Maud at 29131 Johnson Road.

The commissioner explained residents can bring their trash to the large dumpsters at each site and there will be workers there to help them unload on the designated dates.

Thomas said residents can throw anything away except for tires and hazardous materials such as paint.

Watch for updates.