Two juvenile escapees found Thursday, ending lockdown at Tecumseh Schools

Tecumseh Public Schools announced the end of a green lockdown Thursday morning after being notified by area law enforcement that the two escapees from Central Oklahoma Juvenile Center were apprehended without incident.

The district said it would resume its normal school day.

According to Tecumseh Police Chief J.R. Kidney, around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, two individuals escaped from COJC, prompting Tecumseh school sites to enact lockdown measures.

Kidney said law enforcement formed a perimeter and checked all the areas surrounding the facility.

After receiving tips from Tecumseh citizens who spotted the two escapees, he said police were able to apprehend the juveniles near Gaddy and New Hope Road just before 11 a.m.

Kidney said the escapees were taken into custody and transported back to COJC, which is located at 700 S. 9th Street.

The Tecumseh Police Department had assistance from the Citizen Potawatomi Nation Police Department, the Absentee Shawnee Tribal Police, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office and District Attorney's Task Force.

Check back for updates.