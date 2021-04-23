Election Board moves to new location; open house set

The Pottawatomie County Election Board has moved to its new location in the former MidFirst Bank building at 330 N. Broadway Street in Shawnee, just across the street from the courthouse.

According to Secretary of the County Election Board Patricia Carter, the Election Board is still in the process of settling in at the new location.

Carter said someone came in on the first of opening to register to vote.

She said the Election Board will host an open house for citizens to stop by and tour the facility from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, April 29.

During the open house, Carter and other members of the Election Board will explain how the facility and operations will flow and all the advantages this location has that will make the voting process easier for both citizens and staff.

Carter said these advantages include a larger space for better social distancing; better security such as a vault for ballots, as well as a drive-through window, which will make absentee ballot submissions and candidate filing much easier.

For more information, email the Election Board at PottawatomieCounty@elections.ok.gov or call (405) 273-8376.

