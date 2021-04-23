Dale to host in-person graduation ceremony May 20

Dale High School will host its in-person graduation ceremony for the Class of 2021 on Thursday, May 20, at the FireLake Arena at 7:30 p.m.

According to Principal JD Widner, about 60 seniors will graduate.

He explained Dale will adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols set forth by FireLake Arena, which are subject to change.

The administrator said at this time FireLake's policy allows up to 3,473 people in the arena, so students will be able to invite as many guests as they want and everyone can socially distance.

Check back for updates.