Drug Take Back Day collection sites available Saturday in Pott. County

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient, and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

There are four collection sites in Pottawatomie County for the national take back event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 24. Here are the site locations:

• Kickapoo Tribal Health Center, 105365 S. Highway 102, McLoud

• St. Anthony Hospital (Same Day Surgery Building), 1102 W. MacArthur Street, Shawnee

• Walmart, 196 Shawnee Mall Drive, Shawnee.

• Ralph’s Pharmacy, 211 N. Broadway Street, Tecumseh.

For more information on this event, visit www.getsmartaboutdrugs.gov/content/national-take-back-day.