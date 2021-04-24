SHS Band gives superior performances at state contest

The Shawnee News-Star

Several Shawnee High School Band students earned high ratings at the State Solo and Ensemble contest in Enid on Wednesday.

Of the 16 performances during the day, 14 performances earned a superior, or the highest rating possible. Two performances earned excellent ratings.

Those individuals and ensembles earning superior ratings are:

Chiara Carpenter

Bethany Newell

Aaron Rother

Zayda Evans

Breeanna Lee

Madison Ticer

Aidan Grein

Caryssa Bui

DezaRae Simmons

Lorelei Brem

Scottie Meier

Shawnee Percussion Ensemble - Zach Pennington, Beth Newell, Levi Wilson, Tim Heath, Erin LaBar, Aaron Rother, Chiara Carpenter, Andraya Tubbs, Thurman Lee, Aidan D'Amours, Zoe Davis and Kylie Elmore

Shawnee Brass Quintet - Riley Cooper, Keilani Anderson, Josh Jennings, Aidan Grein and Chris Knoles

Shawnee Clarinet Trio - Alethea Anderson, Caryssa Bui and Talyssa Reed

Those receiving excellent ratings are:

Katigan Barksdale

Shawnee Woodwind Quintet - DezaRae Simmons, Lesley Wiewel, Kennedy Hutchins, Aidan Grein and Erin LaBar