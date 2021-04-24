SHS Band gives superior performances at state contest
Several Shawnee High School Band students earned high ratings at the State Solo and Ensemble contest in Enid on Wednesday.
Of the 16 performances during the day, 14 performances earned a superior, or the highest rating possible. Two performances earned excellent ratings.
Those individuals and ensembles earning superior ratings are:
Chiara Carpenter
Bethany Newell
Aaron Rother
Zayda Evans
Breeanna Lee
Madison Ticer
Aidan Grein
Caryssa Bui
DezaRae Simmons
Lorelei Brem
Scottie Meier
Shawnee Percussion Ensemble - Zach Pennington, Beth Newell, Levi Wilson, Tim Heath, Erin LaBar, Aaron Rother, Chiara Carpenter, Andraya Tubbs, Thurman Lee, Aidan D'Amours, Zoe Davis and Kylie Elmore
Shawnee Brass Quintet - Riley Cooper, Keilani Anderson, Josh Jennings, Aidan Grein and Chris Knoles
Shawnee Clarinet Trio - Alethea Anderson, Caryssa Bui and Talyssa Reed
Those receiving excellent ratings are:
Katigan Barksdale
Shawnee Woodwind Quintet - DezaRae Simmons, Lesley Wiewel, Kennedy Hutchins, Aidan Grein and Erin LaBar